Animals and Wildlife

24 gulls needed rescue after getting into a truck full of used cooking oil

According to their post on social media, the gulls had been attracted to the smell of fried foods and landed in the back of the truck where the oil soaked through their feathers.

New England Wildlife Center

24 gulls found their way into a truck full of used cooking oil on Thursday and had to be rescued by animal control and the New England Wildlife Reserve.

According to their post on social media, the gulls had been attracted to the smell of fried foods and landed in the back of the truck where the oil soaked through their feathers.

Some were mildly oiled, others were and critical condition while others died from severe injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The gulls have been de-stressed and the washing process will start soon and takes up to an hour to clean each bird, according to the organization.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us