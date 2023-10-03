3 new Bristol, Conn. police officers join the ranks a year after tragedy

“All of you, please join me in congratulating the newest members of the Bristol Police Department,” Chief Brian Gould said.

One by one, the newest members of the Bristol Police Department were pinned by their loved ones.

“It means everything, especially working for this department. I’m super excited,” Bristol police officer Mark Labbadia said.

Mark Labbadia, Jamie Genovese Jr., and Anjay Cardona took an oath to serve and protect the community. An oath that Gould referred to as one of the most important promises the officers will make in their lives.

“There is no doubt that being a police officer is a very difficult job, however, it is extremely noble and very rewarding,” Gould said.

Last year, the police department lost two of their own. Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in an ambush-style shooting while responding to a 911 call on Oct. 12, 2022.

“There is still a lot of sadness, [we] miss Dustin and Alex very much. Sometimes it is better than other days, sometimes it’s not so good. It’s a fluctuating condition for sure,” Gould said.

A third responding police officer, Alec Iurato, who was also struck by gunfire returned to the job last week.

Gould said since last October, they have hired a total of eight new officers, including the three men who were sworn into duty Tuesday morning.

“The fact that these men and women are coming on at such a difficult time says a lot about who they are,” Gould said.

“I want to make a difference, be part of a family and community bigger than myself, be able to go to work every day and change someone's life for the better,” Bristol police officer Jamie Genovese Jr. said.

Gould said during the interview process, when candidates were asked ‘Why Bristol?' many times they said because of the community support in the city.

“It’s great and such a privilege to see these people coming on to the job,” Gould said.

The police department is asking residents to continue lighting the city blue. On Saturday, people can pick up free blue lights at the True Value Hardware store at 10 a.m.

A public vigil will be held next Thursday, Oct. 12 outside of the police department at 7 p.m.