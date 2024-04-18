Waterbury

Police arrest 3rd suspect in fatal shooting outside Connecticut courthouse

Waterbury police have arrested a third suspect in the shooting death of a man outside of Waterbury Superior Court last month.

Police said they have obtained a warrant charging 26-year-old Nicholas Chiapponi, of Glastonbury, with the murder of 26-year-old Jarron Chapman, of Waterbury.

Chiapponi was taken into custody at his home on Wednesday, according to police.

He has been charged with murder and conspiracy at murder and was held on $3 million bond.

He is due to be arraigned on Thursday.

Police are continuing to investigate and they said they expect to make additional arrests.

Chapman was shot as he was walking out of the courthouse on March 21.

Police have arrested two other people in connection with the fatal shooting.

Deera Nelson, 21, of Meriden, has been charged with murder, conspiracy at murder and hindering prosecution. She is being held on $3 million bond.

Dante Howell, 29, of Meriden, was charged with murder, conspiracy at murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, illegal transfer of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment in first degree, breach of peace in the second degree and larceny of a motor vehicle.

He is being held on $5 million bond.

