50+ Fun Things to Do in Greater Boston This Holiday Weekend

Keep the holiday fun going all weekend long with some great family events happening throughout Greater Boston. View some light displays, catch a holiday show, skate, play and just enjoy spending time with the family during this magical time of year. Check out our picks for your weekend of fun:

Friday, Dec. 27

“Friends” Boston Pop-up

“Friends” fans don’t miss the Boston pop-up featuring set recreations like Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk, photo opportunities, original props, limited edition merchandise and more. 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 401 Park, 401 Park Drive, Boston

Snowmazing! at Boston Children’s Museum

Snowmazing! returns to the Boston Children’s Museum with Wheelock Family Theatre's Live Musical “Curious George: The Golden Meatball,” sock skating, elves and more. Tickets are $10 per person (museum admission is required but not included). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

The Enchanted Village

The Enchanted Village returns for another holiday season starting Saturday, Nov. 23. Enjoy ice skating on the enchanted ice, the Polar Express 4-D Experience, Laser LITE Show, photos with Santa and of course visit the Enchanted Village. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Jordan’s Furniture, 100 Stockwell Drive, Avon.

Community Kwanzaa Celebration

Celebrate Kwanzaa with some holiday traditions along with games, singing, craft making, and a community open mic. 1-3 p.m., Parker Hill Branch of the Boston Public Library, 1497 Tremont St., Boston.

36th Annual Menorah Lighting on the Boston Common

Join Chabad Downtown Boston for the lighting of New England’s tallest Menorah at this afternoon. 2-2:30 p.m., Brewer Fountain on Boston Common next to the Park Street T stop on Tremont Street.

Edaville Family Theme Park’s Annual Christmas Festival of Lights

Visit Edaville Family Theme Park’s Annual Christmas Festival of Lights to see more than 18 million lights illuminating the park, plus admission includes Thomas Land, as well as all rides and attractions. 2-9:30 p.m., Edaville Family Theme Park, 5 Pine St., Carver.

Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall

The world-famous Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall is backthrough Jan. 1. This free light and sound experience for the holidays features the signature holiday tree at Marketplace Center joined by other trees and lights throughout the property, this year’s show features six holiday favorites. Performances daily from 4:30-10 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 4 S. Market St., Boston.

The 2019-2020 Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine shine daily through Sunday, Jan. 5. This magnificent display features 300,000 lights illuminating over 10 acres. Daily, 5- 9 p.m., La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro.

Urban Nutcracker

The Urban Nutcracker returns to Boston celebrating its 19th season at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. Anchored by classical ballet, the performances showcase winter scenes set in present-day downtown Boston, blending the rhythms of Duke Ellington with the classical music of Tchaikovsky and also include a broad range of dance forms such as tap, hip hop, flamenco, and jazz, accompanied throughout the performance by a small live orchestra. Tickets start at $29. 7 p.m., Boch Center Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston.

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol brings Dickens’s classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting to the stage in this holiday event. Tickets start at $39.50. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

It isn’t the holiday season without performances of Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” This holiday favorite returns to the Boston Opera House for its seventh season Nov. 29 through through Dec. 29. Performances today at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Winterlights at the Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate

See the gardens of the Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate sparkle with thousands of shimmering holiday lights at Winterlights featuring performances and activities for the entire family. $12 for members, $17 for non members and children under 12 are free. 5-8 p.m., the Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate, 2468B Washington St., Canton.

Merrimack Brewery Lights

Head to Budweiser’s Merrimack Brewery each Thursday through Sunday night all month long for some holiday magic at Brewery Lights 2019. This is a free, family friendly event. 5-9 p.m., 221 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH.

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones take the stage tonight at the House of Blues for the first of three shows. Tickets start at $27. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., House of Blues Boston, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston.

Urban Nutcracker

The Urban Nutcracker returns to Boston celebrating its 19th season at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. Anchored by classical ballet, the performances showcase winter scenes set in present-day downtown Boston, blending the rhythms of Duke Ellington with the classical music of Tchaikovsky and also include a broad range of dance forms such as tap, hip hop, flamenco, and jazz, accompanied throughout the performance by a small live orchestra. Tickets start at $29. 7 p.m., Boch Center Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston.

South Shore Holiday Trolley Tour

Celebrate the season with this adults-only trolley tour featuring some of the South Shore’s best holiday light displays, while enjoying holiday music and more. Halfway through the tour enjoy a stop at the Liberty Publick House in Holbrook for a complimentary glass of beer or wine, plus guests will receive surprise souvenirs to remember their event. Tickets are $49. 7-10 p.m., Wollaston T station.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Saturday, Dec. 28

“Friends” Boston Pop-up

“Friends” fans don’t miss the Boston pop-up featuring set recreations like Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk, photo opportunities, original props, limited edition merchandise and more. 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 401 Park, 401 Park Drive, Boston.

The Enchanted Village

The Enchanted Village returns for another holiday season starting Saturday, Nov. 23. Enjoy ice skating on the enchanted ice, the Polar Express 4-D Experience, Laser LITE Show, photos with Santa and of course visit the Enchanted Village. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Jordan’s Furniture, 100 Stockwell Drive, Avon.

Snowmazing! at Boston Children’s Museum

Snowmazing! returns to the Boston Children’s Museum with Wheelock Family Theatre's Live Musical “Curious George: The Golden Meatball,” sock skating, elves and more. Tickets are $10 per person (museum admission is required but not included). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

New Years Resolutions with Bumble

Head to Faneuil Hall today to visit and join Bumble at the floral lattice installation in the Rotunda of Quincy Market to leave a message with your 2020 resolution, or maybe share your favorite 2019 memory. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Faneuil Hall, 4 S Market St., Boston.

Quincy Market History Tour

Enjoy a free, one-hour historical tour of Quincy Market and learn all about its architecture, politics and geography. Meet at the property directory near Anthem Restaurant. 11 a.m. to Noon, Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

It isn’t the holiday season without performances of Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” This holiday favorite returns to the Boston Opera House for its seventh season Nov. 29 through through Dec. 29. Performances today at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Urban Nutcracker

The Urban Nutcracker returns to Boston celebrating its 19th season at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. Anchored by classical ballet, the performances showcase winter scenes set in present-day downtown Boston, blending the rhythms of Duke Ellington with the classical music of Tchaikovsky and also include a broad range of dance forms such as tap, hip hop, flamenco, and jazz, accompanied throughout the performance by a small live orchestra. Tickets start at $29. 2 p.m., Boch Center Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston.

Edaville Family Theme Park’s Annual Christmas Festival of Lights

Visit Edaville Family Theme Park’s Annual Christmas Festival of Lights to see more than 18 million lights illuminating the park, plus admission includes Thomas Land, as well as all rides and attractions. 2-9:30 p.m., Edaville Family Theme Park, 5 Pine St., Carver.

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol brings Dickens’s classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting to the stage in this holiday event. Tickets start at $39.50. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston.

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony

Don’t miss the 30th Anniversary Edition of Bugs Bunny at the Symphony with the world’s favorite classic Looney Tunes, projected on the big screen at Symphony Hall, while the Boston Pops performs their original Carl Stalling scores live. Performances today at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston.

Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall

The world-famous Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall is backthrough Jan. 1. This free light and sound experience for the holidays features the signature holiday tree at Marketplace Center joined by other trees and lights throughout the property, this year’s show features six holiday favorites. Performances daily from 4:30-10 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 4 S. Market St., Boston.

Winterlights at the Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate

See the gardens of the Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate sparkle with thousands of shimmering holiday lights at Winterlights featuring performances and activities for the entire family. $12 for members, $17 for non members and children under 12 are free. 5-8 p.m., the Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate, 2468B Washington St., Canton.

Merrimack Brewery Lights

Head to Budweiser’s Merrimack Brewery each Thursday through Sunday night all month long for some holiday magic at Brewery Lights 2019. This is a free, family friendly event. 5-9 p.m., 221 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH.

The 2019-2020 Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine shine daily through Sunday, Jan. 5. This magnificent display features 300,000 lights illuminating over 10 acres. Daily, 5- 9 p.m., La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro.

Disney on Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment

Enjoy non-stop family fun with four or your favorite Disney stories as Disney on Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment comes to Boston. This new ice show showcases characters from “Cars,” “Toy Story 3,” “The Little Mermaid” and Frozen. Tickets start at $10. 7 p.m., Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave., Boston.

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones take the stage tonight at the House of Blues for the first of three shows. Tickets start at $27. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., House of Blues Boston, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston.

South Shore Holiday Trolley Tour

Celebrate the season with this adults-only trolley tour featuring some of the South Shore’s best holiday light displays, while enjoying holiday music and more. Halfway through the tour enjoy a stop at the Liberty Publick House in Holbrook for a complimentary glass of beer or wine, plus guests will receive surprise souvenirs to remember their event. Tickets are $49. 7-10 p.m., Wollaston T station.

36th Annual Menorah Lighting on the Boston Common

Join Chabad Downtown Boston for the lighting of New England’s tallest Menorah at this afternoon. 7:30-8:30 p.m., Brewer Fountain on Boston Common next to the Park Street T stop on Tremont Street.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Sunday, Dec. 29

“Friends” Boston Pop-up

“Friends” fans don’t miss the Boston pop-up featuring set recreations like Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk, photo opportunities, original props, limited edition merchandise and more. 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 401 Park, 401 Park Drive, Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common

Snowmazing! at Boston Children’s Museum

Snowmazing! returns to the Boston Children’s Museum with Wheelock Family Theatre's Live Musical “Curious George: The Golden Meatball,” sock skating, elves and more. Tickets are $10 per person (museum admission is required but not included). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

The Enchanted Village

The Enchanted Village returns for another holiday season. Enjoy ice skating on the enchanted ice, the Polar Express 4-D Experience, Laser LITE Show, photos with Santa and of course visit the Enchanted Village. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jordan’s Furniture, 100 Stockwell Drive, Avon.

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol brings Dickens’s classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting to the stage in this holiday event. Tickets start at $39.50. 1 p.m., Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston.

Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

It isn’t the holiday season without performances of Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” This holiday favorite returns to the Boston Opera House for its seventh season Nov. 29 through through Dec. 29. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Urban Nutcracker

The Urban Nutcracker returns to Boston celebrating its 19th season at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. Anchored by classical ballet, the performances showcase winter scenes set in present-day downtown Boston, blending the rhythms of Duke Ellington with the classical music of Tchaikovsky and also include a broad range of dance forms such as tap, hip hop, flamenco, and jazz, accompanied throughout the performance by a small live orchestra. Tickets start at $29. 2 p.m., Boch Center Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston.

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony

Don’t miss the 30th Anniversary Edition of Bugs Bunny at the Symphony with the world’s favorite classic Looney Tunes, projected on the big screen at Symphony Hall, while the Boston Pops performs their original Carl Stalling scores live. Performances today at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston.

36th Annual Menorah Lighting on the Boston Common

Join Chabad Downtown Boston for the lighting of New England’s tallest Menorah at this afternoon. 4-5 p.m., Brewer Fountain on Boston Common next to the Park Street T stop on Tremont Street.

Edaville Family Theme Park’s Annual Christmas Festival of Lights

Visit Edaville Family Theme Park’s Annual Christmas Festival of Lights to see more than 18 million lights illuminating the park, plus admission includes Thomas Land, as well as all rides and attractions. 4-9 p.m., Edaville Family Theme Park, 5 Pine St.,

Carver.

Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall

The world-famous Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall is backthrough Jan. 1. This free light and sound experience for the holidays features the signature holiday tree at Marketplace Center joined by other trees and lights throughout the property, this year’s show features six holiday favorites. Performances daily from 4:30-10 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 4 S. Market St., Boston.

Winterlights at the Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate

See the gardens of the Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate sparkle with thousands of shimmering holiday lights at Winterlights featuring performances and activities for the entire family. $12 for members, $17 for non members and children under 12 are free. 5-8 p.m., the Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate, 2468B Washington St., Canton.

Merrimack Brewery Lights

Head to Budweiser’s Merrimack Brewery each Thursday through Sunday night all month long for some holiday magic at Brewery Lights 2019. This is a free, family friendly event. 5-9 p.m., 221 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH.

The 2019-2020 Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine shine daily through Sunday, Jan. 5. This magnificent display features 300,000 lights illuminating over 10 acres. Daily, 5- 9 p.m., La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro.

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones take the stage tonight at the House of Blues for the first of three shows. Tickets start at $27. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., House of Blues Boston, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston.

South Shore Holiday Trolley Tour

Celebrate the season with this adults-only trolley tour featuring some of the South Shore’s best holiday light displays, while enjoying holiday music and more. Halfway through the tour enjoy a stop at the Liberty Publick House in Holbrook for a complimentary glass of beer or wine, plus guests will receive surprise souvenirs to remember their event. Tickets are $49. 7-10 p.m., Wollaston T station.