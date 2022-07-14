6 Top Beach Reads for Summer 2022

Are you looking to expand your home library? With so many exciting genres of books, how do you know what's hot this summer?

Book enthusiast Grace Chlosta, better known as "@gracesreadingnook", shares her musts for the beach or bedside covering everything from thrillers to contemporary romance. Her picks and opinions:

6 Top Summer Books

1. 'Every Summer After' by Carley Fortune

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Genre: Romance



This New York Times and USA Today best-selling novel is one for the romanticist in the house. Chlosta notes that this "steamy" novel embraces young love, the coming of age, and how friends can become lovers.

Ashley Audrain, New York Times bestselling author of "The Push", says, "The nostalgia of young summer love and the choices that change us forever (makes) Every Summer After a smart and delightful novel that will tug on your heartstrings."

2. 'The Counselors' by Jessica Goodman

Genre: Thriller



If you're seeking a gripping read, Jessica Goodman is out with a new thriller The Counselors that focuses on three best friends at summer camp. Chlosta says, "I was blown away; it reminded me so much of my older teenage years." Except the murder part. This is a murder mystery and is perfect for young adults and up.

Liz Lawson, the author of The Lucky Ones, calls it a gripping, and fast-paced thriller.

3. 'Counterfeit' by Kirstin Chen

Genre: Crime Fiction



If you're a proud member of Reese's Book Club, then you'll know that this book is one of her top picks.

On the surface, it looks like a caper dealing with counterfeit handbags and the roles two friends play.

But The NY Times review says, "Counterfeit is an entertaining, luxurious read — but beneath its glitz and flash, it is also a shrewd deconstruction of the American dream and the myth of the model minority."

Woah.

Chlosta says this novel has it all-- a scam, drama, and scheming. You never know who to trust since you see the story from multiple points of view.

4. 'The House Across the Lake' by Riley Sager

Genre: Mystery



Chlosta says if you're looking for a shockingly good read this summer, Sager's novel will keep your eyes glued to the page.

"I read a lot of thrillers and I didn't guess the twist coming in this," she said.

With a combination of suspense and mystery, The House Across the Lake is made for summer lakeside reading.

5. 'The Hotel Nantucket' by Elin Hilderbrand

Genre: Drama/Fiction



Elin Hilderbrand is known as the "queen of beach reads," according to New York Magazine. And, that's exactly why her new page-turner The Hotel Nantucket will make you feel right at home while soaking up the sun.

Chlosta adds, "There's a little bit of a ghost element in that one, too, but nothing too scary." She says Hilderbrand is always a great choice.

6. 'You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty' by Akwaeke Emezi

Genre: Contemporary Romance



PopSugar calls it "a riveting and emotional exploration of grief and taking a second chance on love." You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty is a modern love story that portrays a fresh and seductive outlook on a woman trying to seek joy while overcoming a loss.

This vivid and passionate work from Emezi reminds us to choose love against all odds, even in a world of constant possibility and change.

Keep up with us on The Hub Today!





Whether it's school or gun violence, racism or gender identity, even the leftover feelings from the pandemic, Sailaja Joshi from Mango and Marigold Press has just the books to help families process the world we live in.