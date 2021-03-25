A Full Recap of the Celtics' Moves at Busy NBA Trade Deadline

Full recap of Celtics' moves at busy NBA trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Danny Ainge's streak of NBA trade deadline inactivity has come to an end.
The Boston Celtics made a pair of moves prior to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, notably acquiring guard Evan Fournier in a trade with the Orlando Magic and big man Mo Wagner in a deal with the Chicago Bulls.
These aren't groundbreaking deals, and the Celtics missed out on reported top target Aaron Gordon, who is joining the Denver Nuggets.
But the C's still shook up their roster Thursday by trading away multiple players. Here's a quick breakdown of Boston's two deals, followed by a recap of who's coming and going:
1. Evan Fournier trade with Orlando
Celtics receive: Evan Fournier
Magic receive: Jeff Teague, two second-round picks
Other details: The Magic are expected to waive Teague, while Orlando generates a $17 million traded player exception with Boston absorbing Fournier's contract into its $28.5 million traded player exception.
2. Mo Wagner-Daniel Theis trade with Chicago
Celtics receive: Mo Wagner, Luke Kornet
Bulls receive: Daniel Theis, Javonte Green, $1.3 million (from Boston)
Other details: The Washington Wizards also are involved and receive Chandler Hutchison and Daniel Gafford from the Bulls while sending $250,000 to Chicago.
Full recap of Celtics' trades
Coming to Boston: Evan Fournier, Mo Wagner, Luke Kornet
Leaving Boston: Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague, Javonte Green, two second-round picks, $1.3 million
While the trade deadline has passed, the Celtics may not be done. Kornet is making $2.5 million on an expiring contract, so Boston could waive him to free up a roster spot and pursue a target on the buyout market, which should include prominent names like LaMarcus Aldridge and Andre Drummond.
Will these moves be enough to snap the 21-23 Celtics out of their current funk? With 28 games remaining in the regular season, the C's had better hope their retooled roster finds its groove quickly.