A New App to Help You Build Credit, Save Money Fast

Financial journalist Stacey Tisdale calls it "the great American credit paradox, which is that you have to have credit to get credit."

Tisdale says the way you build credit is by paying loans or credit cards on time, which is hard if you're young and don't have a credit history.

It's especially tough for those trying to save money fast to obtain home ownership or who've lost income over the past couple of years.

"So, we decided to create something that lets people build credit by doing something they already do: pay their bills," says Tisdale.

The app is called StellarFi and the website says its, "unique solution reports payments like your phone bill, rent, yoga class, or favorite streaming service to all three major credit bureaus."

Tisdale is a veteran TV financial journalist who specializes in consumer financial behavior.

