Man Dead, One in Custody After Shooting at Motel in Vernon: Police

Officials said a man is dead after a motel shooting in Vernon this afternoon and police remain at the scene investigating.

The shooting happened outside of the Motel 6 on Hartford Turnpike, according to officials.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police told NBC Connecticut that a man in his 30s has died as a result of the shooting. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Officials said there is an active scene and a fire truck can be seen blocking a driveway that leads to several businesses and the motel. Several police cars are also in the area.

Submitted Photo

Police said one person was taken into custody. The man is currently being questioned by detectives.

Officials said there is no danger to the immediate area or the public at this time, but did say the incident is "very concerning."

Submitted Photo

No one else was injured and police say the shooting was an isolated incident. The relationship between the two men is unknown at this time.

Officers and detectives with Vernon and Connecticut State Police remain at the scene investigating. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact police.