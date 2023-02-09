4 Girls Suspended Over NJ School Hallway Attack Video After Freshman Dies by Suicide

What to Know An NJ high school student's death by suicide last week has now led to four indefinite suspensions of four girls allegedly involved in a hallway attack caught on video that was posted on social media

The victim, 14-year-old Adriana Kuch, took her own life at her Bayville, New Jersey, home two days later, family and investigators say; they say Central Regional High School handled the situation poorly

The school district says it followed policy in not filing a police report over the attack, instead taking the girl to the nurse; her father says that's not good enough and is demanding justice

Four students involved in a school hallway attack on a 14-year-old New Jersey high school freshman who took her own life 48 hours after video of the bullying surfaced online have been suspended indefinitely, the district superintendent confirmed Thursday -- though there was still no update from the prosecutor's office on possible criminal charges.

Michael Kuch, father of Adriana Olivia Kuch, said a day ago that Ocean County prosecutors told him at least three of the girls are facing criminal charges in the attack on his daughter at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township. But there was no update from local prosecutors on the case as of early Thursday afternoon.

The suspension of the four girls allegedly involved will last until the legal process plays out, district officials said.

Family members found Adriana Olivia Kuch, a bright-eyed student at Central Regional High, dead by suicide at her Bayville home on Feb. 3. Two days earlier, video posted to social media showed several students viciously attacking Kuch as she walked with her boyfriend down a hallway at school.

The footage itself lasts less than a minute.

According to NJ.com, it shows the 14-year-old walking down the hallway when a student walks up and starts walloping her in the face with a water bottle. Adriana Kuch falls to the ground, where she is continually set upon by the other girl. Cheering is heard off-camera, according to the website. Two school workers interrupt the attack about 30 seconds in. By that point, the paper reports, Adriana Kuch is already bloodied and bruised on the floor of her high school.

While authorities have not publicly connected the attack video post to Kuch's death, her father Michael has. He says he believes bullying drove his daughter to suicide and eviscerated the school for not calling the cops after the attack, despite the fact he says Adriana blacked out and had significant bruising. The school nurse was insufficient, he says.

District Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides told NJ.com the response was in line with school policy.

The girl's father, says the policy is woefully insufficient -- and he did file a police report.

Michael Kuch unleashed his own social media messaging, saying he took Adriana Kuch to the cops right after the incident. Had the school launched an investigation at that point, he says, he believes the videos could have been discovered and taken down earlier, potentially preserving his daughter the mortification he says cost her life.

Now he wants the footage seen -- widely.

"I want the entire world to know what these animals did to my daughter," Michael Kuch said.

Backlash got so intense Wednesday that more than 200 students protested via walkout through the school day, skipping classes as they sought to draw attention to an alleged pattern of bullying they say their district is ignoring.

"Adriana took her own life because nobody at the school was able to help or care or step in," sophomore Roman Valez said. "I would actually like to teach the people who bully what they’re actually doing and how it affects."

The walkouts didn't end until the school day did -- and rather than urging their kids back into their classrooms, many parents were out there to support them.

"I’m so proud of them," said parent Denise Valez. "The school can finally see that something needs to be done."

Local pizzeria owner Tony Fevola says he even brought some pies with a message of support, but he couldn't get past the line of cops to the throngs of kids. Michael Kuch says he appreciates the support.

Parlapanides didn't address questions about alleged inaction by Central Regional High School on the bullying front, nor did he answer inquiries about the school's handling of and response to the fight video. He declined comment to News 4 but said in a statement on NJ.com that "the entire district is shaken by the loss of such a young child."

The school also sent a letter home to parents advising them of Adriana Kuch's death.

She seemed to have been an especially loved student and community member. A neighbor shared video from last summer that shows Adriana Kuch jump into a backyard pool to save a little girl who appeared to be drowning.

"She was like a daughter to me, she was at my house almost every day," that neighbor, Roxanne Gattuso, said.

Adriana Kuch is expected to be mourned at a public service Friday evening. The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.