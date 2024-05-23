Allegations against Hartford officers ‘unfounded' in handling of Rep. Khan assault: report

Rep. Maryam Khan (D-Windsor) was attacked outside the XL Center by Andrey Desmond while leaving a Muslim prayer service on June 28, 2023.

Desmond pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the attack last month.

In the weeks following the attack, Rep. Khan publicly criticized Hartford Police for how they handled the incident.

“I am going to call on our Department of Justice to do an investigation into how the City of Hartford’s police department responds to violent crimes, especially violent crimes on women,” Rep. Khan said in July of 2023. “When I came there was no ambulance. There was no one there to provide me medical attention. I asked for them to call for medical attention, which then they did.”

But police body cam footage reveals that police initially asked Rep. Khan if she needed an ambulance, to which she originally said “I don’t think so,” before asking for an evaluation.

The report adds that medical aid arrived on scene nine minutes after the call for service.

“In that moment, where it wasn’t post-trauma, it was still, I was in that moment, I was asked to even ID the person right there,” Rep. Khan said last July.

Body cam video reveals that the Desmond was detained in the back of a police cruiser when police asked Rep. Khan to identify him.

The footage also reveals an officer telling Rep. Khan, “at any point if you feel uncomfortable and don’t want to, no problem whatsoever.”

Based on the investigation, Hartford police ultimately deemed the neglect of duty allegations to be unfounded.

They say they have not been notified of any investigation by the Department of Justice.

One officer, however, is being recommended to receive re-training in report writing to make sure all relevant information regarding an incident is properly documented.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Rep. Khan for a comment on the report, but we did not hear back from her.