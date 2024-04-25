Anglo American shares pop 12% after BHP Group makes $39 billion takeover bid

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

Graeme Williams | Gallo Images Roots Rf Collection | Getty Images

Mining giant BHP Group on Thursday said it had made an all-share takeover offer for rival Anglo American, valuing the company at £31.1 billion ($38.9 billion).

Anglo American shares leapt 12% at the market open.

The company confirmed it had received an "unsolicited, non-binding and highly conditional combination proposal."

Australia-based BHP Group said the deal would see Anglo American's ordinary shareholders receive 0.7097 BHP shares per Anglo American share.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The proposal would entail demergers of Anglo American's shareholdings in Anglo American Platinum Limited and Kumba Iron Ore Limited to Anglo American shareholders.

"The combination would bring together the strengths of BHP and Anglo American in an optimal structure. Anglo American would bring its assets and long-term growth potential. BHP would bring its higher margin cash generative assets and growth projects along with its larger free cash flows and stronger balance sheet," BHP Group said.

Anglo American said it was reviewing the proposal.

U.S. & World

Animals and Wildlife 27 mins ago

More than 160 pilot whales beached on western Australian coast and at least 26 died, officials say

San Diego 4 hours ago

Man sentenced to 9 years for bringing 2 teen girls to San Diego for prostitution

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us