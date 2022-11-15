Anne Heche Estate Sued by Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed in Fatal Car Crash

The woman whose Los Angeles home was destroyed in the deadly car crash that ended Anne Heche’s life has sued the late actor's estate and is seeking at least $2 million in damages.

The lawsuit filed on Nov. 10 in Los Angeles County Superior Court said that Lynne Mishele and her pets nearly lost their lives in the accident on Aug. 5.

Heche, 53, died on Aug. 14 after being removed from life support nine days after she crashed her blue Mini Cooper into Mishele's home.

The lawsuit said Heche's car slammed through the front of the one-story home and drove "through the living room, kitchen, home office, and primary room closet" before stopping "just feet away” from Mishele, her two dogs and her tortoise. The crash subsequently sparked a fire which destroyed Mishele's home and, the suit said, "an entire life’s worth of her personal possessions."

According to the lawsuit, Mishele was working from home at the time of the "horrific and tragic" crash and "was left terrified, severely traumatized, and without a place to live."

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Shawn Holley, asks for at least $2 million, but the claim could be more depending on the total value of damages from the crash.

"As a direct consequence of Heche’s outrageous conduct and unlawful acts, (Mishele) and her beloved pets almost lost their lives, not to mention that (Mishele) also had an entire life’s worth of her personal possessions destroyed in the fire," including mementos from her late parents, the lawsuit said.

The crash was ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office.

A representative for Heche's estate did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.