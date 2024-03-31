Brockton

Authorities investigate fatal Brockton shooting

Police
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said police responded at around 2:17 a.m. to a report of a man shot inside a home at 36 Hoover Avenue.

Police say that when they arrived they found a man, identified as 27 year-old Sederick Abreau, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Abreau was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

