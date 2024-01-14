Multiple people dead after small plane crash in western Massachusetts

Multiple people have died following a plane crash in western Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon, the Northwestern County District Attorney's Office announced.

Massachusetts State Police said they were notified around 11:45 a.m. that a small plane crash had occurred in the area of Country Club Road in Greenfield. A short time later, responders reached the crash site, which was in the Leyden Wildlife Area.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration confirmed they're investigating after a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 55 airplane crashed under unknown circumstances around 12:24 p.m. near the Leyden Wildlife Management Area, close to the Greenfield town line.

NTSB is investigating the crash of a Beechcraft Baron airplane near Greenfield, Massachusetts. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 14, 2024

Both the FAA and NTSB said there were three people on board. There were no survivors, according to Greenfield police.

State police confirmed their initial investigation reveals all three people aboard the aircraft suffered fatal injuries. No names have been released.

Detectives and crime scene services personnel are processing and documenting the scene at this time, state police said.

Greenfield police asked people not to try to view the scene off of Oak Hill Acres Road, saying anyone who comes will be turned away.

The NTSB will lead the investigation to determine what happened, with assistance from the FAA.

An NTSB investigator is not expected to arrive at the scene until Monday and will document the scene and examine the aircraft.

The NTSB investigation will look at the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment. The investigator will also gather information and records on flight track data; air traffic control communications; aircraft maintenance; weather forecasts; weather and lighting conditions at the time of the crash; pilot's license, ratings and recent flight experience; 72-hour background of the pilot; witness statements; electronic devices; and any available surveillance video, including from doorbell cameras.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

The NTSB said it would not speculate about the cause of the crash, adding that a probable cause along with any contributing factors will be detailed in the agency's final report, which is expected in 12-24 months.