Authorities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire found a missing Tyngsborough man safely after he had been missing.

UPDATE - Mr. Fairbrother has been safely located. The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been canceled. — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) June 2, 2023

The man was last seen on Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. at the Costco on Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua, New Hampshire, Tyngsborough police say.

Authorities said he suffers from dementia which is why there was a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert.