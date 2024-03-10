Avalanche warning in the White Mountains due to storm

The National Weather Service issued an avalanche warning in the White Mountains on Sunday.

The warning is in effect until 5 a.m. on Monday

Avalanche conditions were created due to the significant storm that brought 8-14 inches of snow with ramping winds to the area.

The NWS also said that the danger of an avalanche will be increasing throughout the day and into tomorrow.

Authorities mention that the avalanches are expected to be large enough to bury a person under them.

People are warned not to travel in avalanche terrain and to plan for rapidly changing and dangerous conditions which include strong winds, limited visibility and whiteout conditions.