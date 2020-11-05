Baker to Speak, 1 Day Before His New Coronavirus Control Measures Take Effect

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to speak on Thursday morning, one day before his new coronavirus control measures are scheduled to go into effect.

He is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. at a ribbon cutting for The Heights at Haverhill, a new apartment complex on the banks of the Merrimack River.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, a stay-at-home advisory will be in effect for Massachusetts residents from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m., on-site restaurant service and entertainment venues will need to close at 9:30 p.m., and indoor gatherings will be capped at 10 people.

On Tuesday, Baker defended his new measures, saying the alternative is an overwhelmed health care system.

"We have a 300% increase in daily positive case rate since Labor Day, a 150% increase in daily hospital COVID census since Labor Day, and a lot of concern in our health care and hospital community about what this trend will mean if it keeps running for another eight to 10 weeks," he said.

Baker said he understands that the regulations are "disruptive'' to the restaurant industry, but added that it's better to take targeted measures now rather than suffer the consequences in several weeks.

Due to the rising coronavirus cases in Mass., Gov. Charlie Baker announces a new stay-at-home order, mask enforcement and restaurant restrictions.

Massachusetts reported 1,629 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 27 deaths. It's a return to last week's levels after a few days under 1,000.

There have now been 9,836 confirmed deaths and 158,937 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 226 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked up to 1.9%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 502. Of that number, 109 were listed as being in intensive care units and 55 are intubated, according to DPH.