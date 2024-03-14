recipes

Bloody Mary Slush for Oysters Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

  • ½ cup tomato juice
  • 1 TBS hot sauce
  • ¼ tsp worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tsp horseradish
  • Juice from ½ lemon

PREPARATION:

  1. Whisk together all ingredients. Place in a wide bowl and freeze.
  2. Check after 30 minutes. The mixture will have begun to freeze. Use the prongs of a fork to scrape the ice. 
  3. Return to the freezer and check every 15 minutes, using the fork to “fluff” the ice. 
  4. Continue until the mixture is completely frozen and has a flaky, icy texture.  
  5. Keep in the freezer until ready to serve.
