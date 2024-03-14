Bloody Mary Slush for Oysters Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- ½ cup tomato juice
- 1 TBS hot sauce
- ¼ tsp worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp horseradish
- Juice from ½ lemon
PREPARATION:
- Whisk together all ingredients. Place in a wide bowl and freeze.
- Check after 30 minutes. The mixture will have begun to freeze. Use the prongs of a fork to scrape the ice.
- Return to the freezer and check every 15 minutes, using the fork to “fluff” the ice.
- Continue until the mixture is completely frozen and has a flaky, icy texture.
- Keep in the freezer until ready to serve.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.