Crews pull body from Connecticut River in Connecticut

Police responded to the Connecticut River in Suffield after a report of a body in the water on Friday morning.

They said they received a call around 8:30 a.m. Friday about a body on the Suffield side of Windsor Locks Canal State Park.

Enfield firefighters were called in to put their boats in the river to help with the search.

Crews recovered the body around 11 a.m., according to police.

The person has been identified, but police are not releasing the identity until next of kin has been notified.