Body pulled from pond at park in Waterbury, Conn.

Waterbury police are investigating after a body was found floating in a pond Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Fulton Park on Cooke Street around 8 a.m. after getting reports of a body in the pond there, according to police.

Emergency crews removed the body from the water.

Police did not release any information about the identity of the person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.