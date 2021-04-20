Bogaerts Goes Deep in 4-2 Sox Win

Highlights: Bogaerts goes deep as Sox beat Jays, 4-2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Red Sox took down another American League East foe Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
They began their two-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 4-2 victory. Eduardo Rodriguez turned in another solid outing, allowing only three hits and two runs in six innings while striking out six Jays hitters.
Offensively, it was Xander Bogaerts doing most of the damage with a three-run homer for his first of the season. Bobby Dalbec added another run with an RBI triple.
Here's a recap of the Red Sox' win:
FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 2
RED SOX RECORD: 12-6
HIGHLIGHTS
Xander Bogaerts crushes his first homer of the season:
Eduardo Rodriguez dealing:
UP NEXT
The Red Sox will play Game 2 of their series vs. the Blue Jays Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.