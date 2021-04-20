red sox

Bogaerts Goes Deep in 4-2 Sox Win

By Justin Leger

Highlights: Bogaerts goes deep as Sox beat Jays, 4-2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Boston Red Sox took down another American League East foe Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

U.S. & World

Ohio 9 hours ago

Ohio Police Officer Shoots, Kills Girl Holding Knife

George Floyd 11 hours ago

Cheers and Tears: Relief Washes Over George Floyd Square After Guilty Verdict

They began their two-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 4-2 victory. Eduardo Rodriguez turned in another solid outing, allowing only three hits and two runs in six innings while striking out six Jays hitters.

Offensively, it was Xander Bogaerts doing most of the damage with a three-run homer for his first of the season. Bobby Dalbec added another run with an RBI triple.

Here's a recap of the Red Sox' win:

FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 2

BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 12-6

HIGHLIGHTS

Xander Bogaerts crushes his first homer of the season:

Eduardo Rodriguez dealing:

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will play Game 2 of their series vs. the Blue Jays Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

red soxXander Bogaerts
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us