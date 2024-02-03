Police find mortar shell next to trash can in Massachusetts park

Medford police said the device has been removed from the Condon Shell, on Mystic Valley Parkway, and the street has reopened

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Malcolm Johnson

The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was called to the Condon Shell in Medford on Saturday afternoon after a military ordnance was located there.

Medford police initially said just before 3 p.m. that they were investigating a suspicious device found in the area of the recreational venue, asking everyone to stay away until further notice.

State police confirmed patrols and bomb squad technicians were on scene at Mystic Valley Parkway (Route 16) for a military ordnance, announcing the west side of the parkway was temporarily closed from Main Street to Winthrop Street.

Pictures shared on social media by state police appear to show a mortar shell. Medford police said the device was removed and determined to be inert.

The street has since reopened, though crime scene tape was still up along Route 16 later Saturday.

Medford residents told NBC10 Boston it was an odd thing to occur.

"I feel like if somebody places something like that by a site like that, they want some type of notice, some type of attention," one man said.

