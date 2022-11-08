Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown to Host 2nd Annual ‘7uice Foundation' Gala

If you're from Boston, then you know about Boston Celtics' all-star forward Jaylen Brown's performance on the court. But, how much do you know about the 26-year-old's leadership efforts off the court?

In 2019, Brown created The 7uice Foundation to raise awareness and make a difference in the lives of disadvantaged kids and young adults across America in an effort to create a new generation of leaders.

Brown and the 7uice Foundation are hosting the 2nd Annual Gala at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on December 1, 2022.

Brown says that social justice is his main mission. “Systemic racism has led to inequities in education, lack of access to healthy foods, and stigmas around treating mental health and wellness,” said Brown.

The gala will take place from 7:00 to 9:00 pm and new partnerships will be announced to move the mission forward.

To buy tickets and for more information on the event, visit: 2nd Annual 7uice Foundation Gala Tickets, Thu, Dec 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite

