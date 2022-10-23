Boston College Students on High Alert After Masked Man is Captured on Security Camera

A security camera captured a man lurking outside of Boston College student apartments in Brighton Wednesday night.

The resident -- who didn’t want to be on camera out of fear for her safety, said she checked her footage after seeing images of a masked man on other surveillance video in the neighborhood from the week before.

Hers is one of several reports police have gotten of a masked man peering through windows and trying to break into homes near Kirkwood Road at night. Boston College Police started warning students to lock their doors and keep an eye out over a week ago. Boston Police are now getting involved with the investigation.

The suspect is believed to be about six feet tall, with a slim build, weighing about 170 pounds. He was spotted wearing an REI rain jacket, a mask and dark gloves. He was seen leaving the area in what appeared to be a dark jeep wrangler.

Some students who live in the area say this isn’t the first incident that’s made them worry about their safety.

"It’s scary I mean I think we’re college kids so a lot of us don’t really have the greatest security either and so I think that kind of creates, we can be targets because of that.” said Andre Wanguard.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact police.