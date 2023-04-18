Boston Marathon Champions Share Stories From Monday's Race

The Boston Athletic Association celebrated the champions of the 127th Boston Marathon at a press conference Tuesday morning.

The event featured champions from Monday's race, along with B.A.A. officials.

Defending Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet won the men's professional division on Monday, leaving world record holder Eliud Kipchoge behind at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the two-time Olympic gold medalist's much-anticipated debut and win in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds.

Gabriel Geay of Tanzania won a footrace for second, finishing 10 seconds behind the winner and two seconds ahead of Kenyan Benson Kipruto. Kipchoge finished sixth — just his third major marathon loss to go with 12 victories.

Chebet said Tuesday that he was "elated instantly" as he crossed the finish line for his second Boston victory. "Twice is not usual. It's an unusual occasion," he said through a translator. "I was very elated yesterday."

Hellen Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters, won the women’s race in 2:21:38 to complete the Kenyan sweep. Amane Beriso of Ethiopia was second, 12 seconds back, followed seven seconds later by Israeli Lonah Salpeter.

"It was my biggest marathon ever," Obiri said Tuesday. "I was not supposed to come here to race."

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race in a course record time – his sixth victory here.

"It was really special yesterday," he said. "Even after one night sleeping, I'm still processing to realize what happened yesterday with a course record especially. I never through it was possible in these conditions, but it was a great day yesterday. Also the sixth win means a lot to me, especially here in Boston."

American Susannah Scaroni won her first Boston title despite having to stop early to tighten a wheel that began to wobble on the bumpy pavement. She said having that happen on a bumpy course is not all that unusual. Luckily she had an Allen key with her, having experienced this previously during the Chicago Marathon and in training.

This was Scaroni's ninth Boston Marathon, and by far the most special to her.

"This year stands out the most to me," she said. "I've done it in all conditions. This year, the crowds actually truly gave me energy for so many parts of the race, especially on Boylston Street. I felt like I was getting pushed down the street."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.