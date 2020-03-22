Boston Police Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Boston police officer has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said Sunday.

The Boston Police Department said the officer was staying at home after a test came back positive. The officer's work area had been "thoroughly cleaned," police said.

No further information about the officer, including gender or part of they city they worked in, was immediately available.

More than 5,200 Bay State residents have been tested for the virus by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs as of Saturday night, officials said.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Saturday he expects the number of coronavirus cases to rise as the state's testing capacity continues to grow, noting it has already made strides.

Baker said the number of completed tests nearly doubled, from 520 Wednesday to 962 on Friday. The state's testing capacity grew from 700 to 1,144 over that same time period. And he said the capacity of commercial testing facilities will continue to grow over the coming days as well.