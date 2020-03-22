Child Care Centers in Massachusetts to Close Monday

Child care centers across Massachusetts will close their doors on Monday.

Gov. Charlie Baker issued an Executive Order last week, requiring all early education centers and family childcare providers to close, starting Monday March 23 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) also issued emergency procedures for opening Exempt Emergency Child Care Programs during the COVID-19 outbreak. These centers will provide care for families of emergency personnel, medical staff, and others critical to combating the coronavirus .

Families who work to maintain the health, safety, and welfare of Massachusetts residents, will receive priority access to emergency childcare programs.

These centers should only be used by people who must go to work. Vulnerable children will also receive priority access and space will be made for people who must go to work but aren’t necessarily emergency personnel.

Some child care workers worry that they may be put out of business.

Hundreds of emergency drop-off centers will be designated across the state.

