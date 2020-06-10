Boston Pride Hosts Virtual Pride Lights Ceremony

Keeping the tradition alive, even if not in the park together, Boston Pride streamed a virtual Pride Lights ceremony for the annual lighting of Blackstone and Franklin Square Parks on Tuesday, June 9. Boston Pride illuminated the parks with pink lights to commemorate all those lost to HIV/AIDS.

All of Boston Pride’s 2020 events are now virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HIV/AIDS Crisis of the 1980s and the early '90s is a defining event in the history of the LGBTQ community. In the face of wide-spread devastation, confusion, and fear, queer people banded together in solidarity to care for the sick and to demand the attention and action of the Government.

A signature event of Boston Pride Week, Pride Lights was hosted by Verna Turbulence and featured virtual performances by the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus and singer Nicole Talbot with remarks by Mayor Marty Walsh and other dignitaries. The virtual park lighting ceremony was meant to commemorate departed friends, family and coworkers and to increase awareness of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, which is still affecting the community today.

Pride Lights is a collaboration of the City of Boston, Boston Pride and the Blackstone/Franklin Square Neighborhood Association.