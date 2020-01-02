Patriots

Brady Set to Speak Ahead of Saturday’s Wild-Card Game

The Patriots are set to take on the Titans on Saturday night

By Marc Fortier

It's been a decade since the New England Patriots have played a game on wild-card weekend.

That all changes on Saturday night.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is set to address the media on Thursday, just two days before his team is scheduled to take on the Tennessee Titans.

U.S. & World

Decision 2020 3 hours ago

Julián Castro Drops Presidential Bid

Embassy Attack 6 hours ago

‘Do Not Travel’: US Officials Issue Warning After Embassy Attack in Iraq

The Pats limped into the playoffs with the No. 3 seed after losing 27-24 to the lowly Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs earned the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively.

The Patriots have never reached the Super Bowl while playing in the wild-card round with Brady as quarterback.

The Titans are led by head coach Mike Vrabel, a long-time Patriot, and Derrick Henry, the NFL's leading rusher.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

PatriotsTom Brady
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us