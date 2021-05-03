Breanna Stewart pops the question to Marta Xargay originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Two of the WNBA’s biggest stars have announced they are engaged.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart got down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend Marta Xargay at Papago Park in Arizona over the weekend.

Stewart, the reigning WNBA Finals MVP, shared out the special announcement in a post on Twitter with this caption: “Did a thing. Another ring. She said YES.”

Xargay, a Spanish basketball pro, is expected to suit up for the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday when the Storm comes to town for a preseason game. She confirmed the celebratory news on her Instagram page.

"Life isn’t just about the moments, it’s about who we share them with!" Xargay wrote. "I said YES."

The No. 1 pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft, Stewart has led the Storm to two WNBA championships in 2018 and 2020.

After winning two championship rings, Stewart will soon don a new piece of permanent hardware for the rest of her life.