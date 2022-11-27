Bruins Great Zdeno Chara Returns to TD Garden for Celtics-Wizards

Zdeno Chara returns to TD Garden for Celtics-Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins great Zdeno Chara returned to TD Garden on Sunday night.

Chara was in attendance to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Washington Wizards. The 2011 Stanley Cup champion played 14 seasons for the B's before joining the Washington Capitals in 2020.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Chara signed a one-day contract with the Bruins to retire in Boston before the 2022-23 NHL season. The 6-foot-9 former defenseman ended his career with 680 points (209 goals, 471 assists), seven All-Star nods, and a Norris Trophy to go with his Stanley Cup title.