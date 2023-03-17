Cajun Window to Open in Dorchester

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
A new restaurant that will be offering be offering Vietnamese-Cajun seafood dishes is getting ready to open.
According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Cajun Window is planning to open soon in Dorchester, with a sign out front at the Neponset Avenue place saying that it will be featuring fried and boiled seafood. A voting hearing agenda page within the City of Boston website shows that the upcoming eatery will have seating for 16 and hours of operation being Monday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and the manager listed for the place is Loc Nguyen.
The address for Cajun Window is 400 Neponset Avenue, Dorchester, MA, 02122.
