Car Crashes Into Block of Stores in Boston, Building Evacuated Due to Potential for Collapse

Boston firefighters are at the scene of a car that crashed into a block of stores on Corinth Street in the city's Roslindale neighborhood on Sunday morning.

The driver was taken to an area hospital by Boston EMS, fire officials said.

The building has been evacuated due to concern about a potential collapse.

Photos shared by the fire department showed the brick structure contains multiple businesses, including one called Threading for Beauty and Sebastian's, a barbershop.

Boston Police is telling drivers to avoid Birch Street and South Street in Roslindale and seek an alternative route.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.