Casino Execs: Sports Betting Draws Workers, Bettors Out of State

By Colin A. Young

Gaming industry executives from Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor on Monday reminded lawmakers of the "hyper-competitive industry" in which they operate and of the ways the state's prohibition on sports betting is affecting their businesses as the time for legislative negotiators to strike a deal runs short.

The three gambling centers that have opened under the state's 2011 expanded gaming law told House and Senate members in a letter that they have collectively invested more than $4 billion in infrastructure, created more than 12,000 construction jobs, employ about 5,000 Massachusetts residents and have generated more than $1 billion in state tax revenue.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us