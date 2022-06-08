Celtics Announce Special Game 3 Halftime Musical Performance

Celtics announce special halftime musical performance for NBA Finals Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors promises to be an exciting matchup with a 2-1 series lead at stake, but it won't be the only notable event at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

The Celtics have announced hip-hop artist Nelly will perform at halftime of Game 3.

We’re turning up the heat tonight with a special halftime performance featuring @Nelly_Mo 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/7y2z8XHVxd — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 8, 2022

Nelly has produced a bunch of hit records, several of which came from popular albums Country Grammar (2000) and Nellyville (2002).

Let's also not forget Nelly is from St. Louis, the hometown of Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics have struggled in third quarters during this series. They've been outscored by 35 points over those 24 minutes. Maybe the presence of Nelly will give them a little more energy once the second half gets underway in Game 3.

There's no way Tatum is going to play poorly in front of a St. Louis legend.