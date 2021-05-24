Celtics, Bruins to Return to ‘Near Full Capacity' at TD Garden

Celtics, Bruins can return to 'near full capacity' on this date originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

TD Garden should be a whole lot louder in a few days' time.

The Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins have been given the green light to return to "near full capacity" for games beginning Saturday, May 29. The shift is in accordance with city and state guidelines, as Massachusetts is lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29.

While fans still will be required to wear masks and follow Play It Safe protocols to adhere to NBA and NHL guidelines, this is great news for Celtics and Bruins fans. Arena capacity has been capped at 25% since May 10, but that number will increase significantly starting this weekend.

Game 4 of the Celtics' first-round NBA playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday could be the first game at TD Garden with nearly full stands since last March. Game 3 on Friday -- which will be Kyrie Irving's first game in Boston in front of fans since leaving the C's -- will be played in front of a 25% capacity crowd.

The Bruins advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after defeating the Washington Capitals in Sunday night's Game 5, and they'll play the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders, who are tied 2-2 in their first-round series.

That means the Bruins may not begin their second-round series until the weekend, and if they draw the Penguins, they'll play Games 1 and 2 on the road. Having the majority of fans back at the Garden should be a great boost for a B's team eyeing a deep playoff run.