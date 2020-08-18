celtics

Celtics' Hayward Expected to Miss 4 Weeks With Ankle Injury

The 6-foot-7 forward suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Boston's first round playoff game against the 76ers

By Marc Fortier

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is expected to miss approximately four weeks after suffering a Grade 3 right ankle sprain in Monday's first round playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hayward suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the 76ers series when he awkwardly landed on teammate Daniel Theis.

Hayward scored 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting with four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes before departing. The Celtics won the game 109-101, giving them a 1-0 edge in the series.

The 6-foot-7 former All-Star has had a series of injuries in his time as a Celtic, including a horrific ankle fracture in his first regular season game with the team that kept him out of the entire 2017-2018 season.

He appeared in 52 regular season games this season, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 50% from the field and 38% from 3-point range. All of those numbers except for games played were the best numbers Hayward had posted since becoming a Celtic.

