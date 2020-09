Celtics, Heat Agree: A 2-0 Lead in East Finals Means Nothing

If there was a sliver of consolation for the Boston Celtics on Friday, it probably could have been found within the understanding that a 2-0 lead for the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals doesn't guarantee anything.

The Celtics learned that two years ago against Cleveland.

And Milwaukee learned the same last season against Toronto.

Dropping the first two games of the East finals to the Heat, obviously, isn't the ideal scenario for the Celtics. But they've had chances to win both games — and might be getting Gordon Hayward back Saturday night for Game 3, when they'll have the opportunity to get right back into this series.



"I think this series is far from over," Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said.



Those aren't fighting words. The Heat agree with him.



"We haven't done anything. We haven't," All-NBA pick and Heat forward Jimmy Butler said. "We can't get excited that we're up 2-0 because as good as it is to be 2-0, it could easily be 4-2 Boston. So, we're going to come into the same way knowing that we've got to be better and stay humble about it."



The Celtics were up by 14 in the fourth quarter of Game 1, then were up by 17 in the first half of Game 2 and lost both games. Seeing a 17-point first-half lead get erased in the NBA is no big deal anymore; the wasted lead that truly bothered Boston was the five-point edge they had with 4:25 remaining. They got outscored 17-7 the rest of the way, and tempers flared in the Boston locker room after the game.



"We feel like we could have won," Brown said. "Should have won, and we didn't. So just a lot of emotions flying around. That's it."



The Heat got some great breaks in Game 2, plays like Kelly Olynyk banking in a 3-pointer late in the third quarter to help finish off a 37-17 Miami run — and Butler getting a steal and then whipping the ball behind his back as he saved it from going out of bounds in the fourth, a play where not only did the Heat maintain possession of his heave but where he wound up getting a layup.



But the comeback had important tactical elements as well, such as Miami going to zone defense and stifling the Celtics with that scheme. If Boston gets Hayward — who hasn't played in a month because of a bad ankle — back on Saturday, his shooting and passing ability will help when Miami tries the zone.



"This isn't about zones or defenses and offenses and stuff like that," Boston coach Brad Stevens said. "This is, we just got to be better."



Boston led Cleveland 2-0 in the 2018 East finals before losing in seven games; Milwaukee led Toronto 2-0 in the 2019 East finals before losing in six games. Momentum can change just that quickly in a series, and the Heat know that to be the case.



"You get to this level, in the conference finals, it's not going to be easy for either team — and it wasn't," said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who got his 81st postseason win Thursday to tie K.C. Jones for eighth on the all-time list. "Both teams are laying it all on the line. That's the way it should be."



Even after giving up 223 points in the first two games of the East finals, Boston still leads these NBA playoffs in points allowed per game (101.8; Miami is second at 104.4), opponent field-goal percentage (.413) and opponent 3-point percentage (.317). But after a 6-0 start to the postseason, the Celtics are only 2-5 since. That matches Boston's worst seven-game stretch from any point this season.