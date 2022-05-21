Celtics Injuries: Robert Williams Ruled Out for Game 3 Vs. Heat

Robert Williams ruled out for Game 3 vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals without Robert Williams.

Williams was originally listed as questionable on the team's injury report with soreness in his surgically-repaired left knee. The Celtics officially ruled the big man out an hour before tip-off.

Knee soreness also caused Williams to miss Games 4-6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. Milwaukee. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka says the soreness is due to a bone bruise, not the meniscus surgery he underwent in March.

The good news for Boston is Williams is the only player listed on Saturday's injury report. The C's at least will have Al Horford in the frontcourt after getting the veteran big man back in the lineup for their Game 2 win on Thursday. Daniel Theis will get the start in Williams' place.

Celtics-Heat Game 3 is set for an 8:30 p.m. ET tip-off at TD Garden. Coverage begins right here on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live at 7:30 p.m.