Celtics Injury Report: Seven Players Ruled Out Vs. Cavaliers

By Jake Levin

The Boston Celtics have already ruled out seven players due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Most notably, starting power forward Al Horford will miss his fourth straight game due to protocols, while rotation players Grant Williams and Josh Richardson will miss their fourth and second straight games, respectively.

Like many NBA teams currently, Boston has been hit hard by the latest wave of COVID-19. 

Since returning from a disastrous 1-4 five-game West Coast road trip and players began appearing in protocol, the Celtics are 2-2, with wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks and losses against the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.  

The Cavs are 19-12, in third place in the Eastern Conference following six straight wins.

