Celtics' Jaylen Brown Reportedly Turned Down Dunk Contest Invite

The Boston Celtics haven't sent a player to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest since Gerald Green in 2007.

Apparently Jaylen Brown could have changed that.

The All-Star guard was invited to participate in the 2021 Dunk Contest Sunday in Atlanta but declined, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Tuesday.

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards and Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges also turned down invites, per Haynes.

Celtics fans probably are relieved to hear Brown won't participate. The 24-year-old has been battling a knee injury that sidelined him Sunday against the Washington Wizards, and he's questionable for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Dunk Contest is on the same night as the All-Star Game this year, so Brown would have had a busy day. Considering Kemba Walker dealt with his own nagging knee injury after logging nearly 30 minutes in the 2020 All-Star Game, Brown is smart to err on the side of caution.

It's possible Brown could sit out the All-Star Game as well to take the whole All-Star break off, but the Georgia native may be enticed to play in his home state after earning the first All-Star nod of his career.

Still, it's a testament to Brown's impressive athleticism that he was a Dunk Contest invitee. As for who will participate, New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin is in, as are Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons and the Indiana Pacers' Cassius Stanley.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson also hasn't ruled out participating, so he'd be the clear headliner if he decides to give it a go.