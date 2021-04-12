Celtics' Jayson Tatum Earns NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honors

Jayson Tatum earns special honor after historic week for C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have turned their fortunes around ... and they have their two-time All-Star to thank.

Jayson Tatum was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday for the week of April 5 to April 11, joining Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George in the Western Conference.

LA Clippers forward Paul George and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 16 of the 2020-21 season (April 5-11). pic.twitter.com/Yi4Vy8R8Rb — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 12, 2021

Tatum is deserving of the honor after averaging 31.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists over a four-game span in which the Celtics went 3-1.

The 23-year-old went off for a career-high 53 points and 10 rebounds against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, then dropped 14 fourth-quarter points on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday to finish with 28 points and 10 boards.

Tatum also made Celtics history last week, passing Larry Bird as the youngest player to score at least 50 points in a game. He's now recorded at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in three consecutive games, an accomplishment not done in Boston since Paul Pierce in 2003.

Tatum takes home the East Player of the Week award for the second time this season and third time in his career. He appears to be hitting his stride during a crucial stretch run for the C's, who sit seventh in the East at 28-26 after winning five of their last six.