Celtics' Marcus Smart Tweets Encouraging Message After Calf Injury

Marcus Smart is trying to stay upbeat.

The Boston Celtics guard suffered a Grade 1 calf tear in Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and is expected to miss about 2-3 weeks.

Smart appeared to be in a lot of pain at the time, however, and he and the Celtics are fortunate the injury wasn't more serious.

The veteran guard adopted a positive attitude Sunday while addressing the injury on Twitter and Instagram.

💛 be back in no time💛

The ☘️ squad got this!

Thanks for all the 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FLNsyqD3W1 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 31, 2021

"Be back in no time," Smart wrote. "The squad got this! Thanks for all the (prayer emoji)."

Smart likely will miss Boston's entire five-game West Coast road trip and still could be sidelined when the team returns home on Feb. 11.

The Celtics also are without rookie point guard Payton Pritchard as he recovers from a sprained MCL, so veterans Kemba Walker and Jeff Teague will need to step up in their absence.

It sounds like Smart believes his teammates can hold it down, though.