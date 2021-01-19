Celtics Rule Out Tatum, 2 Others for 76ers Game

Celtics injury report: C's rule out 3 players for game vs. 76ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are steadily moving toward having a full roster again.

The team released its latest injury report Tuesday ahead of Wednesday night's road game versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here's the fill injury report:

Carsen Edwards (Health and safety protocols) - OUT

Jayson Tatum (Health and safety protocols) - OUT

Romeo Langford (Right wrist surgery) - OUT

The Celtics got Kemba Walker back Sunday when he made his season debut versus the New York Knicks. Walker had missed the team's first 11 games after recovering from a knee injury.

Celtics Talk Podcast: How will Kemba Walker’s return impact the Celtics and their title hopes? | Listen & subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Robert Williams returned to practice Tuesday and will travel with the team to Philadelphia, according to Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. The third-year center has missed the last three games after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Boston will play the Sixers twice this week in Philadelphia, with the second game scheduled for Friday night. These rivals have not played against each other since the Celtics swept the Sixers in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs.