Charlie's On Main Pizzeria to reopen in Stoneham after fire at Wakefield location

A suburban pizzeria that lost its home due to a fire last year is being reborn in a new location one town away.

According to a source, Charlie's on Main is planning to open in Stoneham, with the address indicating that it will take over the space on Montvale Avenue that had been home to a location of The Gyro Spot until it recently closed. A Facebook post from the business gets into more details, saying the following:

We are so happy to finally be able to share the news that Charlie's is coming back! We will be reopening in a new location at 62 F Montvale Avenue, Stoneham MA 02180. We hope to reopen Tuesday, December 12th — but we will share an official date as we complete required inspections. We would have loved to stay in our old location, but unfortunately that was not possible. We cannot thank our north shore community enough for the love and support these past few months, and hope you will make the drive over to Stoneham — we promise the food is worth it!

Charlie's on Main had resided on Main Street in Wakefield, but its building was hit by a blaze in May of 2023 that also displaced four people who lived in the structure.

The website for Charlie's on Main can be found at https://www.charliesonmainpizza.com/

The Gyro Spot in Stoneham Has Closed

