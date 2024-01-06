CP3 fractures left hand in Warriors' win, will have surgery

The Warriors held off the Detroit Pistons 113-109 on Friday night at Chase Center, but they suffered a big loss to their lineup.

Chris Paul sustained a fractured left hand during the third quarter, and the 38-year-old guard will undergo surgery next week, the Warriors announced shortly after the game.

There is no timetable for Paul's return, dealing a significant blow to the Warriors' depth.

Paul's injury occurred when he went for an offensive rebound off his own missed 3-point attempt. He banged into Pistons guard Jaden Ivey and immediately winced in pain before heading to the Warriors' locker room.

Chris Paul went to the locker room after appearing to injure his hand on this play pic.twitter.com/phKrunsV9s — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 6, 2024

The first question to Warriors coach Steve Kerr after the game was about Paul's injury.

"Yeah, it's tough," Kerr told reporters. "I feel so bad for Chris. I know he's had a couple of hand surgeries before, I believe. Maybe, I think it was on the other hand. I saw him holding it and instantly was worried, and so I just got the word after walking off the floor. So I feel terrible for Chris and, obviously, guys will step up and be ready to play, and we've got to hold down the fort without him."

Paul has been an integral part of Kerr's rotation in his first Warriors season, averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 assists in 32 games. After spending most of the season coming off the bench and anchoring the second unit, Paul shifted to the starting lineup for the last four games.

Paul's injury comes a few days after the Warriors lost Gary Payton II for at least three weeks because of a Grade 2 left hamstring strain.

