‘Clear The Shelters' pet adoption and donation event returns in August

NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston and NBC Sports Boston announce that they are joining other NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico to partner with local animal shelters and rescues from Aug. 1-31. The goal is to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare as NBCUniveral Local’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, Clear The Shelters, returns for its ninth year.

To kick off the campaign, the Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo will be live on Aug. 1st at MSPCA-Angell in Boston beginning at 5 a.m. We will also be live at the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem from 4-7 p.m. where people can come on by to find their new four-legged family member.

Hill's Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-based pet nutrition, is returning as the lead national sponsor for a sixth year in a row. Hill’s will be at Northeast Animal Shelter giving out samples and vet advice during the activation.

Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. The 2022 campaign established a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000.

Nearly 1,400 animal shelters and rescues covering all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam participated in last year’s campaign. Find a participating shelter near you at our website links above.

“We are proud to support Clear the Shelters and get the word out that now is the time to adopt and find your perfect pet from any of the dozens of participating shelters in our area,” said Chris Wayland, president and general anager of the Boston Stations of NBC and Telemundo. "If you aren’t ready to add an animal to your family, you can donate to support the shelters that perform the critical work of caring for vulnerable animals on a daily basis.”

The 2023 Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit and longtime campaign partner, which will host the fundraising campaign, built courtesy of Fundraise Up, an online donation platform that helps nonprofits grow revenue. Donors have the option to cover transaction fees with their donation so that 100% goes directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice. Online donations can be made during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the fifth consecutive campaign through WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to browse adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors, submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.

