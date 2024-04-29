College campus tensions grow over Pro-Palestinian protests

With just a few weeks left in the semester, college students nationwide, including in Massachusetts, are standing their ground, and protesting the war in Gaza.

Protests calling for peace continue to pop up across campuses despite local and national leaders calling for their protests to end.

The tents are cleaned up at Emerson College and the encampment is gone. But now more than 100 protestors – many of them Emerson students — are set to go before a judge this week to face charges for not leaving that encampment.

Emerson administrators said no matter the college’s position on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they have and will continue to support their students by posting bail, adjusting class schedules, encouraging the district attorney to not pursue charges and assuring students they will not face disciplinary action at school.

Meanwhile, over at Tufts University, administrators are urging students to peacefully end the encampment there so it can prepare for commencement.

College students across the students are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Students say these are peaceful protests, but some of the demonstrations, including one at Emerson College, have led to clashes with police and further controversy about the handling of these events by college administrators and law enforcement.

They said Student Life staff will be reaching out to protestors Monday morning to plan for the end of the encampment in the next few days but did not give a hard and fast deadline for removal.

And at MIT, the president says the encampment needs to shutdown to avoid the arrests that happened at Emerson and Northeastern University.

She said police are monitoring them 24/7 and the tents need to be taken down “soon” but she also did not give a specific timeline.

"Out of respect for the principles of free expression, we have not interfered with the encampment, but it is creating a potential magnet for disruptive outside protesters. It is commandeering space that was properly reserved by other members of our community. And keeping the encampments safe and secure for this set of students is diverting hundreds of staff hours around the clock away from other essential duties," said MIT President Sally Kornbluth.

Over in Providence, Rhode Island, Brown University sent letters to some students over the weekend, warning them of discipline if they continue to violate the university's policies about the ongoing encampment protests, reports NBC affiliate WJAR.

Students there have until 5 p.m. Monday to clear the tents from campus, a spokesperson for the Gaza Solidarity Encampment said. Those who don't comply could face consequences.

Meanwhile, in New Haven, Connecticut, demonstrations continued Sunday at Yale University, with bigger crowds, according to NBC Connecticut.

Protests have also occurred at the University of Connecticut and Wesleyan University.

Up north in Burlington, Vermont, students at the University of Vermont propped up about 12 tents on Sunday, reports NBC affiliate WPTZ.

They say they intend to sleep in the tents until their demands are met.

Also in Vermont, students at Middlebury College set up an encampment this past weekend.

The college said in a statement that students have been peaceful and are complying with the school's policies.

Back in Boston, Emerson will be holding a town hall meeting at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss how the removal of the encampment was handled.