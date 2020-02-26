Columbia Gas to Face Federal Charges in Connection with 2018 Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions

Columbia Gas will face federal charges in connection with the deadly 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions, officials announced Wednesday morning.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said they will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to announce federal charges against the company following an investigation into the explosions.

A tweet from FBI Boston on Wednesday morning said Columbia Gas of Massachusetts is being held "criminally & financially accountable" for the explosions and fires.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a tweet that Columbia Gas has agreed to plead guilty to violating the Pipeline Safety Act.

A spokesman for Columbia Gas of Massachusetts didn't immediately return a phone message.

The Sept, 13, 2018 gas explosions killed 18-year-old Leonel Rondon and injured 25 others, set more than 100 homes on fire and displaced 8,000 people in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.

Residents were forced out of their homes and into shelters as their homes and belongings burned in what one horrified fire chief described as "Armageddon." For months, Merrimack Valley homeowners lived in reception centers, trailers and hotel rooms as they awaited the approval to return home and start over.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera spoke out Friday on the response of Columbia Gas amid a series of gas-fueled explosions and fires across Merrimack Valley in Massachusetts.

Many people were without gas, including heat and hot water, throughout last winter. Residents were given space heaters and hotplates while crews worked to restore 48 miles of pipeline.

Columbia Gas agreed to pay $143 million to settle all class action lawsuits in connection to the disaster.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on the disaster in October of 2019, saying the probable cause of the overpressurization that led to the gas explosions was Columbia Gas' "weak engineering management that did not adequately plan, review, sequence, and oversee the construction project" that led to the abandonment of a cast iron gas main without first relocating regulator sensor lines to the new main.

Another contributing factor was that the gas distribution system was designed and operated "without adequate overpressure protection," the report said.

