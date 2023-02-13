Conn. Companies Make 2023 Super Bowl Champions Merch

The day after the Super Bowl is busy for Connecticut companies tasked with making 2023 Super Bowl champions merchandise.

Zuse Inc. in Branford is making more than 4,000 Kansas City Chiefs knit hats that will be sold across the country.

"It is always nice to do something that is a higher profile thing with sports that you watch on TV," said Jesse Mahon, a sales manager at Zuse. “A lot of what we are shipping today will actually go right into Kansas City. I am sure it will be more popular there than it is here.”

GimaSport in Hartford estimates they will make 5,000 to 10,000 hats.

“They give us a few days to do them, but we are running at a high clip here," said Roberto Giansiracusa, who owns GimaSport. “We get out marching orders on Friday before the Super Bowl so if the Eagles win, this is your order. If the Chiefs win, this is your order."

Both companies have spent years making merchandise for various professional sporting events, including the Super Bowl.

“Regardless of the outcome, we are ready to go right when the final whistle blows," Mahon said. "We look forward to it every year."